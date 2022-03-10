news, local-news, Property, Building, Hadar Homes, Master Builders Victoria

A "perfect storm of chaos" caused by COVID, high demand and now flood damage up north means the construction industry will take at least 18 months to recover, according to a Border builder. Hadar Homes managing director Rick Leeworthy said supply issues, delays and increased costs were dogging the field. "I thought we would peak in about September last year but I don't know if we've seen the worst of it yet," he said. "We're probably halfway through the stretch and the shortage of supplies in the building industry. "The challenge is the demand is so much higher than the current supply, and before these floods. "There's shortages on plaster at the moment, can you imagine the shortage of plaster in about three months, four months, six months time when everyone's got to start repairing these homes?" IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Leeworthy said the situation was affecting "the major building blocks of homes", such as timber, steel, plaster and bricks. "We're ordering timber four to five months in advance; our houses that we're starting in August, we're ordering our frames and trusses now," he said. Master Builders regional manager Veronika Larkin, who is based in Wodonga but covers the region to Mildura, said the time it took to build a house and the costs involved had increased. "The labour shortage is impacting locally as it does everywhere at the moment," she said. "I've been up and down the Murray over the last couple of weeks and that was the key thing. "I was talking to a member ... it was a 30 per cent increase on an item he had been trying to source, so that's quite significant." Mrs Larkin said the effects of Black Summer were still being felt while pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, as well as government incentives to build, had followed. "Add to that, if they're doing a concrete pour and the weather impacts it," she said. Mr Leeworthy said the uncertainty made forward planning difficult. "Last year, the cost of building a house went up 21 per cent," he said. "We reckon already in the first two months of this year it's up about 1.75 per cent. "We're so nervous of trying to work out, well, what's going to happen between now and October?" Compounding the pressure was the fact "people are all tired and cranky and they're over it". "We're just trying to be a lot more proactive and communicate through with our clients, set expectations right but the challenge is everyone's frustrated, the tradies are overworked," Mr Leeworthy said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/977ffa16-2501-4036-b379-c68e14995fc0.jpg/r0_215_5329_3226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg