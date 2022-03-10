news, local-news,

Alpine Health home care support workers will get better pay and conditions, after a review which was sparked by the Royal Commission into Aged Care. A review into the Community Care services team at Alpine Health, including alpine@home and indigo@home, was conducted due to findings from the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety and the growing difficulty experienced in sustaining the care workforce. Alpine Health Community Services Manager Emma Ghys said one of the key changes from the review was that support workers were offered ongoing employment and pay to compensate their travel time to clients homes. "What's happened before is a lot of them are on casual contracts and they give what we would call episodic care," she said. "So they might have a list of six people to see in a day, but they may only get paid four hours for that day of work. IN OTHER NEWS: "What we're doing now is switching those who want to, which is the majority of staff, over onto a permanent contract so they'll be guaranteed minimum hours a week ongoing, they'll get sick leave and annual leave and all those sorts of benefits, and they'll also get paid for that travel time, so for some people that could be up to 10 or 15 additional hours pay a week." Ms Ghys said it was a positive change, which she hoped would attract more staff. "The home care support workers are the lowest paid in our workforce so to be able to provide them with that little bit of an income boost is fantastic," she said. "We've got lots of support worker positions open at the moment...so we're hoping that it will help Alpine Health become the employer of choice." Alpine Health chief executive Nick Shaw said they change would result in better care for the community. "It's also good for our clients and our community to know they have the regularity and frequency of care staff coming to their homes," he said. "This is also recognition of the critical importance of this workforce, we've always acknowledged that, but now it's nice to acknowledge that through the contracts of employment." Ms Ghys said care support workers would also be better equipped with tablets after the review. "So when they go out to people's homes they'll have access to real time data," she said. "It'll allow them to have information about their clients so they understand a little bit more about what's happening for them, so then they can support them in the best possible way and it'll streamline some processes for them in terms of administration." Ms Ghys said the review had also led to the creation of three new positions: a Community Care Business Development Officer, a Support Worker Supervisor and a Social Support Coordinator. "They were all gaps we identified or all areas where we've split some jobs out from someone else's role, where their job had become too big," she said. The care planning and service delivery operations were also separated for improved care outcomes for clients after the review. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

