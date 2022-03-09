Police meet former Air Force member on International Women's Day

news, local-news,

Wodonga police have met inspirational women as part of an international event. Officers attend the Westmont aged care home on Tuesday for International Women's Day. Resident Margaret Sutherland (nee Curgenven), an Air Force veteran, spoke of her experiences during the Vietnam War, including her role in evacuating 2500 casualties in 60 days. While the men involved received medals after the war, it wasn't until last year that Ms Sutherland received her US Air Medal - the first Australian woman to do so. IN OTHER NEWS: She had witnessed her colleagues receiveing their medals in 1967. Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said International Women's Day was a chance for people to recognise the important women in people's lives. "It was quite a feat," he said of Ms Sutherland's achievements during her war service. "Everyone has an influential female in their lives, whether it's their wife, partner, grandmother, or mother. "It's important we recognise them."

