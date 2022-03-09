Driver tested positive to drugs after hitting 162km/h in car

news, court-and-crime,

A driver caught travelling at 162km/h with drugs in his system has been banned from driving for a year. Benjamin Fitzpatrick, 27, has faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court following the incident at Wooragee on May 3 last year. Police had been on the Beechworth-Wodonga Road, near Star Lane, when they noticed his vehicle travelling towards them at a fast rate of speed. Officers initially estimated the car was travelling at more than 150km/h But a check of a radar about 4.30pm showed a speed of 164km/h, with an alleged speed of 162km/h. IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard Fitzpatrick underwent a roadside alcohol test, which was negative. But a drug test showed a positive result for methamphetamine. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days and he was questioned about the positive result. Fitzpatrick said he'd taken speed the previous day, about lunchtime, after buying about $100 worth. The 27-year-old told the officers he had been overtaking a vehicle when he was detected at the high speed, but couldn't give any other explanation. It was his second drug-driving offence. The court heard Fitzpatrick was remorseful about what he'd done and had been struggling with poor mental health at the time after a break-up. He had been using drugs to cope and said his substance problems had increasingly become an issue. The concrete business worker has been seeing a psychiatrist and works 40 to 50 hours a week. Magistrate Victoria Campbell said he needed to stay on top of his issues. "It's really difficult when you're feeling bad," she said. "You need to be able to learn through the process of counselling to recognise those feelings are starting and how to manage your emotions." She noted Fitzpatrick was taking steps to change. "You're doing all the right things," Ms Campbell said, and imposed a 12-month driving ban for both charges. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

