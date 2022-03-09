sport, australian-rules-football,

The Hume Netball Association will run an introduction to umpiring course in an effort to attract more volunteers. While clubs provide umpires, lower numbers are being seen after cancelled and disrupted seasons due to the pandemic. "We just noticed a bit of a lag in umpires across the league," association secretary Emily Bush said. "We just want to help clubs broaden their umpire range and offer something for players and people interested in umpiring to learn the basics around it. ALSO IN SPORT: "After not playing in 2020, it was hard for people to get back into the swing of things." The free course will run on Sunday March 20 at Walla Walla. The league is also on the hunt for coaches for junior representative teams, with a 13-under side to be introduced for the first time. Trials, training, carnivals and a possible interleague match are on the cards for the rep teams.

