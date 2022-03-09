news, local-news,

A $500,000 investment by the NSW government to create a new hair and beauty training space in Albury is hoped to keep more jobs in the industry on the Border. Aspiring beauticians will benefit from a state-of-the-art facility at TAFE NSW Albury, fitted with make-up stations, mirrors, manicure and pedicure zones, beauty beds and a new reception area which aims to simulate a commercial salon. NSW Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said it was important regional centres could offer first-class facilities to ensure young people weren't required to move away for the required training. "There's a very important equity issue in regional areas. People from these areas should not be deprived of the ability to pursue the career they want," he said. "It's been a difficult time and we know there's a general job shortage throughout Australia. "We have record numbers of apprenticeships and traineeships at the moment, so it's a really good time for our young people to be getting these essential skills for the jobs they want." IN OTHER NEWS: TAFE NSW head hair and beauty teacher for Riverina Naomi Zadow said the transition from the classroom to the workplace would be less daunting for students as a result of the upgrades. "It means we can simulate it as best we can into an actual workplace. They learn reception skills and everything you would do in a workplace," she said. "We get the public in to practice on so they get to see a variety of clients and it really enhances their communications skills. "It also means we can expand on our diploma units and expand on the number of students we have in the class. "It used to look like really old-style school classroom. It did belong to another area of learning, but we were fortunate enough to take over this space and create the beautiful salon we have." Year 12 student Renée Wall started the course through Albury High School and hoped to return and complete her training next year. "There's a lot more space and a lot more equipment to work with," she said. The hair and beauty upgrades were part of a $2 million state investment into TAFE NSW Albury, which also included the purchase of new teaching equipment, classroom computers and connected learning points. Automotive students at the campus have also been aided by the donation of four new vehicles from Jacob Toyota, one of which is hybrid, to help them complete their apprenticeships. Member for Albury Justin Clancy said TAFE funding was crucial to ensure people had the skills to future-proof the city's workforce and help the economy recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

