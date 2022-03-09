sport, local-sport, tap n run, ron stubbs, city

Ron Stubbs is keeping his options open for Tap 'N' Run's final hitout before the Country Championships final at Randwick on April 2. Stubbs has nominated his four-year-old gelding in the $30,000 Benchmark 75 Handicap, (1200m) at Canberra on Sunday. The astute trainer is also weighing up whether to head to Moonee Valley next Friday night or Flemington the following day. "We have nominated for Canberra on Sunday but he won't head there," Stubbs said. "I'm leaning towards targeting a race at Moonee Valley on Friday week or Flemington on the Saturday. "It will certainly be one or the other." Tap 'N' Run produced the best run of 11-start career so far last start in the Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga last month. He flashed home late from well back in the field to run an eye-catching second to Another One to qualify for the $500,000 final. Another One ($6) and Tap 'N' Run ($8) are both well fancied in pre-post markets for the lucrative final. ALSO IN SPORT Meanwhile, stablemate Sparring lost no admirers after running second at Sandown on Wednesday. Stepping up to city grade after winning a maiden at Albury last-start, Sparring was only nabbed in the shadows of the post by More Secrets. Ridden by Brett Prebble, the promising three-year-old was caught wide, facing the breeze for the most of the 1000m sprint trip. Despite enduring a torrid run, Sparring surged to the lead at the 300m mark only to be edged out in the last stride.

