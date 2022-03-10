Member for Albury Justin Clancy in isolation after returning positive COVID-19 test
Local News
Member for Albury Justin Clancy is in isolation until Friday with COVID-19.
Mr Clancy was due to attend a major funding announcement at TAFE NSW Albury for hair and beauty and automotive students on Wednesday with NSW Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens, but was an apology after contracting the virus on the weekend.
