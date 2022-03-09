sport, australian-rules-football,

Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler has revealed his repaired foot is operating at only three-quarters of peak capacity ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. A month out from the Pigeons' first game, the 29-year-old confirmed he had had two surgeries in the past 12 months. "It's called a Lisfranc ligament, it's the same one as (three-time All-Australian and reigning Geelong best and fairest) Tom Stewart, but there's different levels of how bad you do it," Wheeler explained. "He got his surgery with the cable or wire wrapped around it, while I had to get plates and screws, and then I had another surgery to get rid of all the plates and screws." The boom midfielder had the initial surgery in March, 2021, ruling him out for the COVID-interrupted season, and had the second operation in October. "That slowed me up a bit because you do a heap of rehab in-between the surgeries and then you get that second surgery and it pulls you back a bit," he offered. Wheeler signed with the Pigeons in November, 2019, but due to COVID and the injury is yet to play a game. "I've been doing a lot of rehab, boring rehab really, toe scrunches, but you've just got to do it, it's been a bit more serious than I thought at the start," he suggested. "It'd probably be sitting around that 70-80 per cent, I reckon. "I know which foot I've had surgery on, put it that way. "I'm a bit of a cruisy, slow player so hopefully that might help me (laughs)." There's no suggestion Wheeler will miss round one. "It's getting there, I've been progressing a fair bit, I played an intraclub and got through that, it's obviously been a fair while since I played so I was happy to get through that. "I was going to play the other night (in a practice game against Corowa-Rutherglen), but I thought, 'what's the rush, we've got a couple more 'praccies'." ALSO IN SPORT Wheeler last played in Darwin in late 2020 and in Victoria in 2019.

