North Albury's Stephen Broad has won a prestigious Zone bowls title - with a crook back and borrowed bowls. Broad is the 2021 Zone Champion of Champion singles winner after the event was postponed from last year. He won the final 31 shots to 25 at Ariah Park. But it was far from a smooth preparation. Broad played in the Bing Wallder Shield in Wagga the previous weekend where they only needed two bowls, so he'd taken two bowls out of his bag and not put them back in before he went to Ariah Park, which is around two and a half hours from the Border. However, as you need four bowls in singles, he had to borrow a set of bowls from someone in the small town. To add to the drama, Broad had also hurt his back at Bing Wallder and was receiving treatment during the week and wasn't sure, until as late as Friday. if he was going to be able to play. ALSO IN SPORT But Broad's ability to overcome those obstacles, particularly a back complaint, and still be talented and mentally tough enough to beat the best competitors in the strong Zone 8 is a superb achievement.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ee702b5a-1f0a-4ccc-8d3d-8ea8ade75df4.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg