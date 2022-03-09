Wangaratta and Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort battle in bowls
Wangaratta and Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort will battle for a spot in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant grand final on Saturday.
The pair grabbed the top two spots after the 14 rounds with the winner booking a berth in the decider on March 26.
Wodonga and Benalla will meet in this weekend's other semi-final.
The duo was set to meet in last weekend's final round, but the match was washed out.
In that final round, YMGCR toppled Corowa RSL 75-60, Wangaratta posted a 32-shot win over Yarrawonga, while Kiewa edged out Rutherglen 86-73 in a battle of teams outside the top four.
Wangaratta finished the regular season with an unbeaten record, racking up 13 wins and a draw, while YMGCR had just the two losses, clocking up 11 victories.
Wodonga, which has been a long-time powerhouse in the O and M, managed nine wins with the three losses, while Benalla suffered five defeats.
The final ladder was: Wangaratta 205, YMGCR 190, Wodonga 154, Benalla 128, Rutherglen 79, Yarrawonga 64, Kiewa 56, Corowa RSL 42.
