sport, local-sport,

The last time Ai Yamada was on the border, her stay was short lived. But now the Japanese born point guard is back and is tipped to be a crowd favourite on court with the Bandits this season. Yamada signed with the club for the 2020 NBL1 South season, but was forced to head home after just four weeks as the Covid pandemic set in. The 26-year-old has played professionally in Japan and has spent time in the US over the last two years. Bandits president Luke Smith said the club is excited to welcome the "flashy point guard" back. "She's an absolute gun of a player," Smith said. "She's dynamic on the court and I think it's just what we want here at Albury. "With her smile and the way she plays, I think the crowd is really going to warm to her." Women's coach Matt Paps led the charge in getting Yamada here back in 2020 and is excited to finally see her on court as a Bandit in the new NBL1 East competition. "He hasn't stopped messaging me and talking about Ai since she left in 2020," Smith said. "She's been pestering Matt for two years to come back. "It was a no-brainer to get her back. She gets on well with the group and the younger kids really look up to her." ALSO IN SPORT: While Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson has previously coached the Bandits' women's side, Yamada couldn't believe it when she was told she'd be playing alongside the Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer. "I want to learn from her," Yamada said. "I'm so excited to play. "I used to live in Melbourne, but it's different (here). I was running yesterday and it was beautiful." Yamada was part of Japan's under-16 and under-17's national program and played at the world championships in 2012. The Bandits have also recently announced that Jade McCowan and Tahli Smith have recommitted to the side. Casey Ardern and Amelia Hassett will also be taking to the court again. The Bandits women's side will make its NBL1 East debut on April 9 hosting Illawarra Hawks at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre. The men's side kickstarts its campaign the weekend prior with a clash against Bankstown Bruins at the Bankstown Basketball Stadium. The squad, led this year by Haydn Kirkwood, has welcomed several new signings, including US import Branden Jenkins, Western Australian export Lochlan Cummings and former Mount Gambier MVP Duom Dawam. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/c1109796-c118-4a7f-8594-7533a7245f4e.jpg/r0_173_6720_3970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg