Rainfall hits March heights | Weather Watch

Many rural centres in North East Victoria had rainfalls of about 30 to 40mm last weekend, taking the March rainfall to above average. It was badly needed after the driest February for 13 years at some centres. This year started with the wettest January for many decades. The rainfall combination of a wet January then a dry February, followed by a wetter than average March in North East Victoria, has occurred previously in 1981, 1978, 1970, 1956, 1941, 1926, 1900, 1899, 1894 and 1891. Every one of these years turned out to be significantly wet years, with the heaviest rains from March to June and August to October, with major floods experienced at many rural centres. Sydney has just completed its fifth successive month of well above average rainfall. The last time this occurred was back in 1989. It was very wet in Victoria from March right through to August in 1989 and again in October. Many places had major floods, particularly between April and August. The heavy rain reached East Gippsland last Tuesday, March 8. Orbost and Gabo Island have now recorded well above average rainfall for this month. Orbost has experienced its wettest August to March period for 98 years. The year 1924 in Victoria was a very wet one, with floods in April and late August to November. A freak heatwave occurred in the Central Highlands and Coalfields in Queensland during the first eight days of March. Emerald averaged 40.2 degrees - eight degrees above the March normal and this was the hottest for March for 106 years. Emerald has recorded 40 degrees in both January and February this year as well. There are only five other occasions where this has occurred at Emerald in the past 130 years - 1915, 1916, 1923, 1935 and 1998. Interestingly, the last four of those years were wetter than average the last half of the year. The beach town of Robe in South Australia had its driest summer for 115 years. Past very dry summers at Robe, over the last 146 years, have led to a wet year in Victoria. The last two were in 1965-66 and 1991-92. The last five months of 1966 and 1992 were very, very wet. There was the big major flood in December 1966 and frequent flooding from September to December 1992.

