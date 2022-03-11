news, court-and-crime,

A woman trying to escape a group who had followed her into an Albury fast-food restaurant while threatening violence curled into a ball as one began punching. Suzanne McGee struck the victim "multiple times" before the woman jumped over the McCafe counter at McDonald's in a desperate bid to escape. At first McGee left the restaurant, Albury Local Court has heard, but then ran back inside. IN OTHER NEWS: In fear, the victim ran back behind a counter as McGee ran back outside into the car park. McGee again ran inside, went behind the counter and continued to punch the victim. As a staff member saw police arrive, McGee fled. Meanwhile, the victim ran into the back of the restaurant to hide. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin agreed to a further adjournment of the case after accepting a defence submission that more time was needed in order to get copies of reports detailing support sessions McGee had been attending at the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service. McGee did not appear before the court for what had supposed to be a sentencing hearing on charges of common assault, enter enclosed lands, give a false name and possess ammunition without holding a licence or permit. Ms McLaughlin said she recalled having granted a previous adjournment so McGee could obtain this material. Nevertheless, she adjourned sentencing to March 22 with the order that McGee, 32, of Thurgoona Street, must attend. MORE COURT STORIES Police told the court the victim was walking out of a block of flats in Pemberton Street, West Albury, on August 27 about midday when she ran into a man and woman, who she did not know. She did, however, know McGee. They invited her into the woman's new flat in Cahill Place. The victim didn't want to go, but felt pressured to join them. She was later told to leave the unit and did so about 4pm. Police said the victim was followed for a short while by a group of four women from the flat, including McGee. "When we get to where we are going," one of the other women threatened the victim, "I'm going to smash you." She was subject to similar threats for the duration of the walk. When arrested on August 29, McGee gave police the name of "Rebecca McGee". She had a .223-calibre bullet in her possession. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/741b5716-31e4-4800-add7-ef89f94c0a48.jpg/r6_51_1921_1133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg