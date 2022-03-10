news, local-news,

TRIPLE M afternoons presenter Al Shield will next week become Luisa Pelizzari's seventh co-host since debuting on Albury breakfast radio in 1997. Shield, who's dubbed himself 'lucky seven', replaces Matt Griffith, who left Triple M in December and is now hosting a weekday lunch show on 2AY. A father of a boy, 10 and girl, 7, Shield, 41, lives in East Albury and has been hosting networked night and afternoon shows since moving to the Border. "I'm a big fan of creativity, I'm a very creative guy behind the scenes, so I'm looking forward to lots of coffee, lots of fun and to bring out the mood of people listening in," Shield said. "You could be having a tough morning, you could have woken up with no sleep....you can turn us on, we're there, you can have a laugh with us, you can feel better about yourself." Pelizzari's career has traversed 2AY, Star FM and The River, now Triple M. She said she already had a good rapport with Shield. "Al and I have struck up quite a friendship just working together and I think we are very compatible," Pelizzari said. "We've got things in common, certainly as far as we've both got families....both got a couple of kids. "I love his style so I just think it will be really fun to get in and have some fun, that's why we do it. IN OTHER NEWS: "Honestly you couldn't get up at 4.30 every morning to do a job if you didn't love it." Pelizzari's six co-hosts over 25 years include Wodonga mayor and 2AY breakfast show host Kev Poulton who broadcasts alongside Albury mayor Kylie King. Asked if she had council designs, Pelizzari said "never say never" before saying she was not surprised Poulton had become a mayor. "Kev's always been a very ambitious person, so that certainly didn't surprise me," she said. "I always thought he had political aspirations." Shield, who has previously hosted a breakfast show on Star FM in Bendigo, has no council aims. "I fail at politics local or statewide, so they've got no threat from me popping up as the next candidate in any election very soon," he said. Shield has his last noon to 3pm afternoon shift today. He and Pelizzari will make their breakfast debut on Tuesday morning. For the record, Pelizzari's other co-hosts were Steve 'Bilko' Bilokin, Justin Smith, Liam Renton and Lars Petersen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

