Organisers of Wodonga's annual Labour Day tournament fear for the future of the event following a massive drop in entries. The club would usually see over 300 players at the courts for the long weekend, with that number halved this year. The men's and women's open grades have been hit the hardest, while for the first time a mixed junior competition for boys and girls will be trialed. While large groups have opted not to travel to the border for the event this year, it's also believed Tennis Australia's new Universal Tennis Rating system could have influenced entries. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's going to be devastating for the club and the area," Wodonga spokesperson Cameron Meagher said. "I fear for the future of regional tennis events." Albury's four-time Labour Day tournament winner Jade Culph will contest the men's open as he vies for his fifth title. The tournament will get under way on Saturday at the Wodonga Tennis Centre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

