To mark the end of International Women's Week The Border Mail is shining a spotlight on a young Riverina woman whose hard work and passion helped her forge a career in the male dominated agriculture industry. Growing up on a farm near Culcairn, Table Top's Annie Pumpa has created job and learning opportunities for herself in pigs, sheep and now, her ultimate passion, beef. "I was raised on the morals that if you have a passion and a drive to do something, just head down bum up and get it done, and you will see opportunities and different networking pathways open up for you," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Her work philosophy has paid off. In early 2020 Ms Pumpa landed a job as the beef sales and supply chain manager with ABS Global Australia, a company, she said, which holds 42 per cent of the market share in Australia, operates in 80 countries globally and is the number one reseller of genetics in the world. "I've had the opportunity to work with some of the best industry breeders across the country here in Australia and New Zealand," she said. According to the data from the 2016 census, only about a third of Australia's agricultural workforce is made up of women, but Ms Pumpa said her gender wasn't a barrier. "Age was a barrier but I think my customer service and my willingness to learn has definitely over come that," she said. "I've come into this global company at the age of 21 and I guess I'm breaking a lot of stigma or barriers about being a young person in the industry and being in such a high profile position." Ms Pumpa said it wasn't unusual for women to be in high profile roles in agriculture now and she encouraged more young people to get involved in the industry. "There's different roles throughout the red meat supply chain of a high level that females are involved in and I highly recommend young people, and females in particular, become involved in the red meat industry because of the opportunities," she said.

