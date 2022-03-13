news, court-and-crime,

A Lavington man who eventually got into his partner's home after she repeatedly told him to leave will be sentenced in the District Court early next month. Shayne Van de Walle had arrived at the woman's Bullara Court, Springdale Heights, home on the evening of March 13, 2021. After the victim repeatedly ignored his demands to be let in - the now 40-year-old banged on doors and windows - he badgered her on her mobile phone. IN OTHER NEWS: But she ignored all the texts and phone calls. The following day, Albury Local Court has heard, Van de Walle - who had not left the property - began banging on the front door again, yelling out to the woman to let him in. He eventually got in and sat on a couch, ignoring demands from the woman - who had a finger jammed when she tried to hold back a window he was forcing open - to leave. "All I want," he said, "is to give (their son) a hug." MORE COURT STORIES Magistrate Sally McLaughlin has committed Van de Walle for sentence before the District Court in Albury after he pleaded guilty to a fresh charge of aggravated enter dwelling with intent, knowing a person is there and to destroy or damage property. Charges of common assault, two counts of intimidation and aggravated break an enter with intent, knowing a person is there, were withdrawn. A statement of agreed facts, provided by a Director of Public Prosecutions representative, said Van de Walle and the victim, 49, had been together for about 10 years, but when the offence occurred they were living separately. "They were having some difficulties in their relationship, but the relationship was still ongoing." Van de Walle arrived at her home at some stage during the night of March 13. "The offender repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to gain access to the property." When he returned the next day he tried to get in through a bedroom window, damaging a fly-wire screen in the process. The victim was trying to close this window when, as Van de Walle applied more force, she suffered a minor injury to a little finger. Van de Walle's matter will be mentioned on April 8.

