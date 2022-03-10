news, local-news,

THE grand-daughter of Albury's oldest councillor this week became the youngest member of the city's youth council. Isla Heather, 12, is one of eight new councillors chosen for the 12-member group which represents those aged 24 and under in Albury. Her successful bid was revealed on Wednesday and follows her grandfather, David Thurley, 74, being re-elected to Albury Council for a third term in December. "I didn't think about it (following Cr Thurley), when I nominated myself and then I spoke to him about it and thought about it more and thought 'it's cool'," Isla said. Cr Thurley was rapt at his grand-daughter's elevation. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's fantastic, she's always been a fairly active kid," he said. "She's always trying to help and make suggestions." Isla said she was keen to Albury a safer place for young people and wants a second youth cafe established at Lavington to complement the Retro eatery in QEII Square. The Murray High School year 7 lives at Thurgoona. Other new youth councillors are Paige Gawen, 14, (Lavington), Isaac Street, 16, (Thurgoona), Lachie Carpenter, 16, (Glenroy), Chelsea Chua, 22, (Albury), Sanjaya Kairala, 16, (Thurgoona) and 16 year-olds Mackenzie Semmens and Delta Gemmell who both live in Springdale Heights. Returning councillors are Springdale Heights duo Colbey Baines, 17, and Keana Bunt-Weaver, 15, along with Kurt Reimers, 15, (Lavington) and Grace Alexander, 14, (Thurgoona). The council will choose a mayor and deputy mayor next Tuesday.

