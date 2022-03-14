YOUR SAY: Rutherglen's Bev Sandford thanks all who helped after fire
Bev says thanks to her community
On behalf of Rutherglen's Bev Sandford I have been asked to write a thank-you to the people of Rutherglen and surrounds.
She appreciated The Border Mail's story, Ray Terrill for his report on ABC Goulburn Murray radio and of course her neighbours for their support and kindness.
In particular she wants to acknowledge the people of Rutherglen who have provided much appreciated assistance, and her neighbour Ellen for her generosity in providing accommodation and support.
Currently Bev is considering her future options.
Kerrie Ware, Rutherglen
Rail plans will have adverse effect
Recent Border Mail articles and letters rightly highlight the transport disadvantage for north east Victorian and NSW rail passengers not being able to access Melbourne Airport and other rail services because of failure to reinstate the standard gauge platform at Sunshine.
It is emphasised this failure will also adversely impact the many passengers catching the Melbourne Metro 1 (MM1) from the busy Carlton Parkville precinct when the MM1 is completed in 2025. It will also adversely impact passengers on other metropolitan trains and V/Line trains from Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong running through Sunshine.
Melbourne and V/Line passengers will be much disadvantaged in being unable to transfer to the standard gauge line at Sunshine to more speedily access trains to north east regional Victoria or regional NSW. Such travellers, struggling with suitcases, would be forced to deviate to Southern Cross, clogging up the congested inner metropolitan network at peak times. Sunshine is a major gateway to both Melbourne and regions. A standard gauge platform at Sunshine is critical for efficient rail interchange for Melbourne, regional and interstate passengers alike.
The federal government is thus asked to focus on its constitutional responsibilities supporting interstate trade and commerce to require reinstatement of the former standard gauge platform at Sunshine as part of its $5 billion contribution to Melbourne Airport Rail. Alternatively, it should provide a separate allocation for a standard gauge platform at Sunshine as part of the MM1 rail project.
Jackie Fristacky AM, Carlton North
