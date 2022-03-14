YOUR SAY: Rutherglen's Bev Sandford thanks all who helped after fire

news, local-news, Letters to the editor, Rutherglen, House fire, Bev Sandford, North East rail

On behalf of Rutherglen's Bev Sandford I have been asked to write a thank-you to the people of Rutherglen and surrounds. Bev wanted to say how much your support has meant to her. She wanted to thank the support crews who fought the fire, the Rutherglen community for their generous offers of help and concern and Rotary for their funding support. She appreciated The Border Mail's story, Ray Terrill for his report on ABC Goulburn Murray radio and of course her neighbours for their support and kindness. In particular she wants to acknowledge the people of Rutherglen who have provided much appreciated assistance, and her neighbour Ellen for her generosity in providing accommodation and support. Bev is positive, being very well looked after and enjoying her cat, who survived the fire. Currently Bev is considering her future options. IN OTHER NEWS: Recent Border Mail articles and letters rightly highlight the transport disadvantage for north east Victorian and NSW rail passengers not being able to access Melbourne Airport and other rail services because of failure to reinstate the standard gauge platform at Sunshine. It is emphasised this failure will also adversely impact the many passengers catching the Melbourne Metro 1 (MM1) from the busy Carlton Parkville precinct when the MM1 is completed in 2025. It will also adversely impact passengers on other metropolitan trains and V/Line trains from Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong running through Sunshine. Melbourne and V/Line passengers will be much disadvantaged in being unable to transfer to the standard gauge line at Sunshine to more speedily access trains to north east regional Victoria or regional NSW. Such travellers, struggling with suitcases, would be forced to deviate to Southern Cross, clogging up the congested inner metropolitan network at peak times. Sunshine is a major gateway to both Melbourne and regions. A standard gauge platform at Sunshine is critical for efficient rail interchange for Melbourne, regional and interstate passengers alike. The federal government is thus asked to focus on its constitutional responsibilities supporting interstate trade and commerce to require reinstatement of the former standard gauge platform at Sunshine as part of its $5 billion contribution to Melbourne Airport Rail. Alternatively, it should provide a separate allocation for a standard gauge platform at Sunshine as part of the MM1 rail project.

