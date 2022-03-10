news, court-and-crime,

A court submission that a man's breaches of apprehended violence orders were not serious has been dismissed by a magistrate, who slammed the offending as "filthy". Defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks said Beau Cornelius Horsten's breaches were at the lower end of the scale. But Albury Local Court magistrate Richard Funston said he took the way Horsten made comments on social media as menacing in nature. IN OTHER NEWS: "Well, I don't know about that, actually," he told Mr Brooks. "It's filthy, it's filthy." Mr Funston also pointed out how Horsten had "a very lengthy criminal history" of breaching such orders. He said there was "no point" in placing Horsten on an intensive corrections order - a term of custody served in the community - with conditions given he was unlikely to benefit from any supervision from NSW Community Corrections. "He knows what he is doing." MORE COURT STORIES Mr Funston imposed a three-month jail sentence, which - with time already served - would have Horsten immediately released. Horsten, 31, of Comans Avenue, Lavington, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching an apprehended violence order. He and the victim, 29, were in a relationship for four years - the final two years were "on and off" - but had been separated for eight months. The court agreed to the imposition of an apprehended violence order on Horsten in order to protect the woman's safety. Police told Mr Funston how the victim's best friend was looking at her Snapchat account on November 24 when she saw a story posted by Horsten. This contained offensive language directed at the victim. The post referred to their two children, aged four and 12 months, and commented about her being out at night. The friend provided a screen shot of the post to police. "The witness believed that this was attempt of the accused to scare the victim via a third party and that it would get back to her." The second breach was for a social media post by Horsten later that same day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/f9eae3b7-e304-4f17-8c74-5fc9479177f4.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg