AN Australian-first $45 million factory capable of recycling one billion plastic bottles each year will be officially opened at Ettamogah on Friday. The plant in the Nexus estate will have around 40 workers, with 225 jobs created during its construction from February last year. Known as Circular Plastics Australia (PET), the venture is a collaboration between the Pact Group, Cleanaway, Asahi Beverages and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. Around 30,000 tonnes of PET will be processed each year into new packaging at the Border site. The chief executive of Pact, Sanjay Dayal, whose company will manage the plant, said it would be "a game changer for Australia's recycling industry". IN OTHER NEWS: He said plastic would be diverted from landfill with the manufacture of new bottles negating the need for importing containers. Cleanaway will take PET bottles from kerbside recycling bins and Return and Earn machines to Ettamogah. The recycled products will then be used by Asahi, which has a drinks factory in South Albury, and Coca-Cola. The federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley and her NSW peer James Griffin as well as Albury MP Justin Clancy and Albury mayor Kylie King will be involved in the official opening. "The Circular Plastics Australia joint venture....was born out of our first ever national plastics summit, and it is wonderful to see it come to fruition in Albury," Ms Ley said. The federal and state governments contributed $5.3 million to the factory. It will be Mr Clancy's first public outing after having been in COVID isolation until today, following his diagnosis with the virus last weekend. "By working together and utilising the statewide resources of the Return and Earn program, we are seeing an evolution towards a true, nation leading circular economy in action," he said. The factory was commissioned in December with the testing of equipment starting then. It became fully operational this month.

