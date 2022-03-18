news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4 Nestled at the top of a residential court in tightly-held Table Top, this incredible five-acre family homestead has been thoughtfully designed. "It's not often you find a luxury family home on a lifestyle parcel of land," selling agent Becca Stefanides said. "What I truly love about this property (and I am certain buyers will agree) is that it offers a fusion of regional living with luxury finishes, making it a home that suits so many stages of life." Upon entering, you will immediately notice the raised 2.7-metre ceilings and the oversized windows which bathe the home in natural light while delivering beautiful views of the landscaped gardens and surrounding land. Designed with ease-of-living in mind, the carefully-crafted layout includes an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area , generous second living space and indoor-outdoor entertaining space. This kitchen truly is "the heart of the home" and is fitted with Caesarstone benchtops, a breakfast bar plus ample and practical cupboard space and sizable walk-in-pantry. Boasting four well-sized bedrooms, three with built-in-robes and are tucked into a private wing. These are serviced with a full bathroom and separate toilet. The main bedroom, located at the back of the home, has all the essentials for executive living, including an ensuite with double vanity, double shower, separate toilet and a generous, well-designed walk-in robe and built-in robe. The double garage with internal access is extended for additional storage and the nearby shed offers more parking and storage options. There's also access to three-phase power throughout the entire block. Around the outside of the home is fully landscaped with an irrigation system for easy maintenance. Whether you're looking to keep cattle, sheep, a horse or let the kids go wild on their dirt bikes, there's plenty of room for everyone. "This home will suit buyers from all walks of life," Becca said. "Families will love the practical floor-plan and multiple living areas. "Tree-changers will be spoiled by the quiet, end-of-court location. Entertainers will love the indoor-outdoor kitchen and landscaped living quarters. 'The impressive shed and land is a must-have for so many and of course you can't forget the short drive into town and to our beautiful Hume Weir. "This property is unique in that it offers flexibility of lifestyle. "There is potential to subdivide into two smaller lifestyle lots (STCA). For those who want room to move, it is perfect as it is and for those eager to invest or looking for something smaller; that's something that can be explored."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/914ed3c6-3d74-402b-8e89-b746f7948707.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg