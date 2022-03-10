Long term drug user and offender cleans up his act

news, local-news,

A man with a lengthy criminal history and long-running drug problem has changed his illegal ways, a court has heard. Justin Hailey, 32, has been involved in a string of serious offences dating back to his youth. The court heard he was homeless by 12 and a heavy user of ice and pills from age 19. Hailey faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday after a series of car break-ins and attempted thefts in 2017. He came to police attention in a stolen Toyota utility on April 1 of that year. Police spotted the vehicle, with four people inside, on Belgrade Avenue in Wodonga. IN OTHER NEWS: Hailey fled on foot through a house and over a fence but those inside the utility nominated him as the driver. His NSW bail papers were inside the vehicle. Scissors had been used to start the car and forensic officers found Hailey's palm print. Police investigations examined other car break-ins about the same time. A Mazda hatch was broken into on Hague Road and had its steering column and ignition barrel damaged. Scissors were also used in that incident. A damaged Great Wall Motors vehicle, which was stolen in Keene Street in Albury a few days earlier, had also been discovered on a track in Leneva. The four thefts or attempted thefts were all linked to Hailey by the methods used. Hailey was spoken to at Albury Police Station on April 19 of that year and given a court summons, but the matter wasn't resolved until Thursday. Lawyer Sophie Greiner urged magistrate Victoria Campbell not to send her client back to jail. "Your honour, the priors are conceded and they are lengthy," she said. But she said Hailey hadn't offended since 2017 and had changed his ways. The court heard he had been clean of all substances since the offending and had work in horse float construction. The magistrate imposed 180 hours of community work, noting it was serious offending but that he hadn't been in trouble since.

