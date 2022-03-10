Two arrested and charged after $45,000 Wodonga school break-in
Police have made two arrests as they investigate the theft of $45,000 worth of laptops from Catholic College Wodonga.
The school was targeted by burglars on the night of February 3 with the Apple devices stolen from the property.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said a 35-year-old Wodonga man was charged on March 1 with handling stolen goods.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with burglary and theft two days later during a raid at a McGaffin Court home.
The detective said while some of the stolen property had been recovered, there was still a large number of the laptops outstanding.
"Detectives are keen to have these returned to the school," he said.
"Anyone with information, please contact Wodonga police or Crime Stoppers."