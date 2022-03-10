Two arrested and charged after $45,000 Wodonga school break-in

news, court-and-crime,

Police have made two arrests as they investigate the theft of $45,000 worth of laptops from Catholic College Wodonga. The school was targeted by burglars on the night of February 3 with the Apple devices stolen from the property. Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said a 35-year-old Wodonga man was charged on March 1 with handling stolen goods. A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with burglary and theft two days later during a raid at a McGaffin Court home. The detective said while some of the stolen property had been recovered, there was still a large number of the laptops outstanding. "Detectives are keen to have these returned to the school," he said. "Anyone with information, please contact Wodonga police or Crime Stoppers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/b0c9491b-53a7-429e-bb5b-c20f381817d6.jpg/r260_444_5246_3261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg