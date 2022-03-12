Last year BASF and Seednet joined forces to launch the first variety released from BASF's wheat breeding program, Ascot. Ascot will make a strong addition to local growers' programs based on NVT results and last year's commercial crops. BASF's InVigor canola is well-established and has a reputation for selective, ground-breaking releases. "Our breeders are always looking to fill gaps in the market and introduce important innovations like PodGuard and LibertyLink," BASF area sales manager Ben White said. "The wheat program will follow a similar pattern. "We're planning to launch another two very promising varieties next year, but each new line needs to prove its value to growers before it will be released. Ascot's a great fit for the growing conditions in central and northern Victoria and just north of the Murray around Albury. "It's a mid-to-long season APW variety with high-protein content and excellent milling. "It's competitive with a lot of the popular varieties in the area for yield, but could have the edge on some for grain quality and disease resistance." After last year's NVTs, Ascot's Long Term MET Predicted Yield at the local sites was 7.83 t/ha at Numurkah, 7.28 t/ha at Dookie, 7.24 t/ha at Gerogery and 6.33 t/ha at Yarrawonga. The 2021 Ascot grain's protein content was 13.1 per cent at both Gerogery and Numurkah, 12.7 per cent at Dookie and 12.2 per cent at Yarrawonga. "Recent experiences with disease susceptibility and fungicide resistance in canola underline the importance of rotating crop varieties and as well as crop types," Mr White said. "Lots of farmers who tried Ascot last year were very happy with the results, so we'd encourage more local growers to give it a go." No matter what variety of wheat growers are sowing, there are early opportunities to benefit from BASF research and development. "Last season was growers' first chance to give their pre-emergent programs a major upgrade," Mr White said. "There was excellent take-up of Voraxor, which is a uniquely-versatile herbicide. "Voraxor is mainly active on broadleaf weeds and can give you that twelve weeks or so of pre-emergent control that until recently you could only get from the premium grass weed pre-ems. "Plus there are two big bonuses. Voraxor is also an effective knockdown herbicide, so it will help clean up emerged weeds at sowing. Even better, it has a 'grass assist' additive effect. "Mixed with glyphosate or paraquat, it will knock down gly-resistant annual ryegrass seedlings at sowing. If the mix also includes a grass weed pre-em, it can boost the already high level of ryegrass control."

A strong addition: The teams from BASF and Seednet inspecting Ascot wheat near Lismore, Victoria. Ascot is a mid-to-long season APW variety with high-protein content and excellent milling. Picture: Supplied

"Our breeders are always looking to fill gaps in the market and introduce important innovations like PodGuard and LibertyLink," BASF area sales manager Ben White said. "The wheat program will follow a similar pattern.

"We're planning to launch another two very promising varieties next year, but each new line needs to prove its value to growers before it will be released. Ascot's a great fit for the growing conditions in central and northern Victoria and just north of the Murray around Albury.

"It's a mid-to-long season APW variety with high-protein content and excellent milling.

"It's competitive with a lot of the popular varieties in the area for yield, but could have the edge on some for grain quality and disease resistance." After last year's NVTs, Ascot's Long Term MET Predicted Yield at the local sites was 7.83 t/ha at Numurkah, 7.28 t/ha at Dookie, 7.24 t/ha at Gerogery and 6.33 t/ha at Yarrawonga.

The 2021 Ascot grain's protein content was 13.1 per cent at both Gerogery and Numurkah, 12.7 per cent at Dookie and 12.2 per cent at Yarrawonga. "Recent experiences with disease susceptibility and fungicide resistance in canola underline the importance of rotating crop varieties and as well as crop types," Mr White said.

"Lots of farmers who tried Ascot last year were very happy with the results, so we'd encourage more local growers to give it a go." No matter what variety of wheat growers are sowing, there are early opportunities to benefit from BASF research and development. "Last season was growers' first chance to give their pre-emergent programs a major upgrade," Mr White said.

"There was excellent take-up of Voraxor, which is a uniquely-versatile herbicide. "Voraxor is mainly active on broadleaf weeds and can give you that twelve weeks or so of pre-emergent control that until recently you could only get from the premium grass weed pre-ems.

"Plus there are two big bonuses. Voraxor is also an effective knockdown herbicide, so it will help clean up emerged weeds at sowing. Even better, it has a 'grass assist' additive effect.

"Mixed with glyphosate or paraquat, it will knock down gly-resistant annual ryegrass seedlings at sowing. If the mix also includes a grass weed pre-em, it can boost the already high level of ryegrass control."

