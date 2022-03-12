comment, opinion,

It would be difficult to miss the fact a federal election is on the doormat with promises, promises and even more promises being floated. However, from the candidates that have nominated across the region, there is a major factor missing - long-term vision. But, to be fair, it is only the major parties that have an ounce of hope of giving a semblance of delivery and, even then, any aspiration would be chewed up in the political system. Newly elected members across the political aisle are not called backbenches for nothing. So-called independents and minor party politicians scream, rant and rave; however, all they gain is a headline. Never are they asked how they hope to achieve any legislative dream. Throw it out there in the hope that the spoken word will become gospel, then quickly move on to something else. The strength and management of the national economy should be the focus of all political aspirants, as it is the provider for education, health, family support and pensions. Instead, all we witness is a hand-out mentality of subsidies and government intervention. For instance, if a town wants renewables, the community should stump up the capital in a cooperative model. Being on the government teat is not sustainable. Currently, across the region, candidates are calling for projects that cost in the millions. All great ideas may well have been identified as future needs but are totally unfunded, so, in effect, they are pie in the sky and generating unreal expectations of voters. Issues surrounding the Murray Basin plan grab media attention in the seats of Farrer and Nicholls but are of minor consequence in Indi. However, on balance, they are unlikely to affect an election result. Simply ranting and raving about inequities does not affect the hip pocket of voters despite the protestation of irrigators who mount compelling campaigns. Yes, rural roads need urgent attention and communications are poor but are they vote winners? Probably not. The large number of candidates that have nominated, in fact, confuses the electors with the outcome of divide and rule. RISKY BUSINESS It is a delight to see laying hens roaming around paddocks, scratching and foraging for feed at their will. However, for some time now, veterinarians and commercial egg producers have warned that free-range poultry and, in particular backyard flocks, pose a biosecurity risk. The problem is the diseases that may be carried by native and migrating birds - particularly wild ducks and other waterfowl, can contaminate dams, creeks and low-lying areas. In the gun particularly are backyard sellers of eggs, who run grave risks in reusing egg cartons that can carry salmonella. Commercial flock operators are always vigilant when it comes to bird health and industry leaders plead with small flock owners to seek veterinary advice for ailing birds. It's coming. Potato milk, by way of the UK, where a leading supermarket chain is stocking the new product. Goodness only knows what is on the horizon to be mashed, thrashed and bashed into a dairy milk substitute. Australians love spuds and it is amazing that only 86 per cent of households consume them. The obvious other choices are rice and pasta. Not healthy is our spud milk; however that surely will not deter the vegetable eating fringe. A gulp of the spud concoction contains sugar, emulsifiers, water and an amazing 6 per cent potatoe. This ripper drink is claimed to use less growing area that soybeans, almond and oats. Seems sugar and oils come out of thin air. The skins are not used and we all know that is the area where the major nutrition of potatoes lies.

