Two historic Beechworth locations have been enhanced by the creation of online virtual tours. A major project undertaken by researchers at Charles Sturt University has led to the formation of a website, to display virtual tours of Mayday Hills Mental Hospital and Beechworth Cemetery. Drone footage and 3D imaging was used to capture shots of the two locations to provide a unique virtual experience, which first started in 2019 but was delayed by COVID-19 restrictions. Associate Professor Jennifer Munday said it was important to showcase the Mayday Hills asylum given there was no dedicated museum about its social history. "It's a very important institution in the life of Beechworth and perhaps greater Victoria," she said. "A lot of patients came through here and a lot of people worked here. There's many connections to the place so a lot of people are interested in knowing more about what goes on here and what has gone on here in the past. "There's a little bit of information down in the Burke Museum and a bit of information on the website of the Melbourne Museum, but the items they've got are not on display." IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Alison Watts, a researcher at Southern Cross University in Lismore, was part of the team which gathered information on Mayday Hills. There was a family connection to the asylum for Dr Watts as her grandmother, Alma Watts, was a patient in the 1950s and 60s. "She was diagnosed with what we understood as post natal depression back in the 1930s and went into institutions in Melbourne and by the 1950s she relocated to Mayday Hills," she said. "I collected her files and she identified as being a worker, not a patient. She actually lived in the Superintendent's home and worked as a domestic servant." "I think the stigma of mental health was so strong that family members kind of disappeared into institutions. "They just don't get talked about. By telling my story about finding my grandmother, hopefully it helps others who had family members go to an institution." Mayday Hills Arts Society manager and co-founder Christine Cansfield-Smith said the virtual tours will complement the work the group does. "The project of the virtual tour is quite wonderful because we have one of the buildings on the site," she said. "It's exciting to have a focus on the asylum of what it used to be but also how it's being used now. We're one of the groups who have moved in to try bring it back to life." Indigo Shire Council mayor Bernard Gaffney is confident the virtual tours will attract more tourists to see the sites in person. To take a virtual tour, visit maydayhills.org.au.

