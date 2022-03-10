news, local-news,

Victorian Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching has died aged 52. It is believed she suffered from a heart attack. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has been informed of her death and has led a raft of tributes to the Brisbane-born senator. Senator Kitching worked as a solicitor and trade union official before entering politics. She was elected to Parliament in 2016 after missing on pre-selection in 2013 for the Victorian electorates of Lalor and Gellibrand. In 2016, Senator Kitching won preselection to fill the Victorian Senate seat made vacant by Stephen Conroy's resignation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/bec658e2-a2e8-42e2-a39d-f9ec70e75cc2.jpg/r3_210_5566_3353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg