Victorian Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching believed to have suffered a heart attack
Victorian Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching has died aged 52.
It is believed she suffered from a heart attack.
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has been informed of her death and has led a raft of tributes to the Brisbane-born senator.
Senator Kitching worked as a solicitor and trade union official before entering politics.
She was elected to Parliament in 2016 after missing on pre-selection in 2013 for the Victorian electorates of Lalor and Gellibrand.
In 2016, Senator Kitching won preselection to fill the Victorian Senate seat made vacant by Stephen Conroy's resignation.
The Labor family is in shock tonight at the tragic news that our friend and colleague Senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly in Melbourne. My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 10, 2022