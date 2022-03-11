sport, local-sport, tony gollan, gold cup launch

The countdown to the Albury Gold Cup carnival is in full swing after the official launch was held at the Commercial Club on Friday. Around 275 people attended with Queensland's leading trainer Tony Gollan the guest speaker. Gollan took time out of his hectic schedule with the stable targeting the Group 1 Coolmore Classic at Rosehill on Saturday with Krone. Krone won the $600,000 feature last year and is a 20/1 chance in pre-post markets to defend her crown. Gollan said while it was logistically hard for him to target the Albury Cup, he had always taken a keen interest in the $200,000 feature from afar. "I do watch the Albury carnival from Queensland every year and it's an intriguing carnival," Gollan said. "It reminds me a lot of the Rockhampton carnival. "As a trainer I'm very envious of the prizemoney on offer, it's fantastic. "Now that Racing NSW has also introduced The Big Dance is going to add a lot to the cup. "Hopefully for Albury's sake it is part of it when it is formally announced and it's only going to take your cup to the next level." The Albury carnival is less than two weeks away and starts on Thursday, March 24 with the $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup run the following day. There will be $810,000 in prizemoney on offer across the two days with the $80,000 Albury Guineas, $75,000 Flat Knacker and $75,000 City Handicap other feature races. Adding further intrigue to the Gold Cup this year was the announcement of The Big Dance by Racing NSW officials last month. Although not made official by Racing NSW yet, the winner of the Albury Gold Cup is highly likely to be eligible for the The Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day. The Big Dance will be restricted to horses contesting one of 25 selected NSW Country Cups throughout the year that are still yet to be determined. The race offers $2 million and is run over a mile. Club president Mark Cronin said he was looking forward to the carnival returning to normal after the impact of COVID over the past two years. "It's exciting the cup isn't far away again after a difficult couple of years," Cronin said. "We had torrential rain three years ago and COVID the past two years. "The cup remains as the biggest event in this region and we are hoping for a crowd in the vicinity of 12,000. "We need to rebuild our brand both on and off the track. "Racing NSW has introduced The Big Dance and we anticipate that it will attract a strong field for our feature race. "It will just add to the cup which is already a listed and prestigious race to win."

