The Rodger Waters-trained Sizzleonthebridge will be aiming to defend his Towong Cup crown on Saturday. The six-year-old gelding caused an upset in the feature race last year after proving too strong for odds-on favourite Wyangle. Sizzleonthebridge has failed to win a race since in nine subsequent starts. He has two minor placings to his credit including runner-up in last month's Tumut Cup. Sizzleonthebridge will once again be partnered by claiming apprentice Fiona Sandkuhl who was also aboard at Tumut. Waters has been a long-time supporter of the high country meeting and has been making the trek to the picturesque course for more than three decades. The cup had proven elusive until last year when Waters was able to claim the 150th anniversary edition. ALSO IN SPORT Waters conceded Sizzleonthebridge didn't appear to be in as good as form as 12-months ago. "It's one of my favourite meetings on the calendar and I look to have a runner each year," Waters said. "I've got Sizzleonthebridge going around in the cup again but I don't think the horse is going as well as he was 12-months ago. "But in saying that, I'm still quiet happy with the horse. "He is a year older but he has just had a few things go against him recently. "A couple of meetings have been washed out and he has missed a run. "So he just hasn't had as good as preparation as last year. "But we have drawn well and you know that he handles the track."

