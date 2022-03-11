sport, local-sport,

Provincial finals start this weekend so we thought we'd get to know the remaining premiership contenders a little better. Today we're focusing on WODONGA and it's thanks to JACK CRAIG for his insights ahead of their semi-final clash with Lavington on Saturday. Q. Most naturally gifted player? A. 'Johnno' is just an athlete. He can jump high, run fast, hit big and he's very strong but he works hard. I reckon he's pretty naturally gifted just because he's so athletic. It doesn't matter what sport is it, he's always going to be good at it. Q. The joker? A. My little mate, BJ Garvey. He's a ripper. He says some really funny things on the cricket field and makes the 50 overs out there a breeze. He does it all; he sledges, he chats to us and the sledges are funny. He doesn't do it to be mean or angry, he does it to get their mind off the game and he does it really well. It's little things like calling batters by their wrong name. Matt Tom, for instance, he was saying 'that's a pretty good shot there, Tom' and it's little niggles at people like that. He makes jokes about the redheads in the team, mentioning fellow redheads. He might say Cameron Ling for Mason Brown, so 'well bowled, Lingy' and stuff like that. Q. Hardest worker? A. This one goes without saying: Robbie Jackson. Especially now that he's a bit older, he works hard to stay fit and he's always doing extras in the nets whether it's with the bat or fielding. Someone's always throwing some balls at him. He always does more than the bare minimum and I think, since he came to the league, he's had an influence not just at Wodonga but other teams have seen how he goes about it and they're like 'maybe we need to start implementing some of these things' and they have. We've seen that, so it's a credit to Jacko and his professionalism. Q. Most improved? A. I reckon it's Will Ashton. He's looking really good with the bat and the last few weeks, it's like he's been playing for years. It's looked really easy. His technique is superb and he makes the bowling look a lot slower than it is. He's going to be one to watch for the future and I hope he can help us win a flag. INTRODUCING THE OTHER FINALISTS: Q. Most gear? A. Robbie Jackson. You get to the game and he's got a full three-man bench with all his stuff laid out everywhere. It looks neat, he's got it all properly stacked, but he definitely has the most cricket gear. Q. Biggest moaner? A. 'Wilbur' gave us a spray a couple of weeks ago but I don't think there's many that get real grumpy or throw their toys out of the cot. Q. Bowler and batters for a Super Over? A. The two batters I'd send out with be Tom Johnson and Cam Suidgeest. 'Suidy' hits the ball in places where people don't normally hit it and Johnno's just a 360 player who can turn a game on its head. My bowler would be Byron Hales. He can hit a five cent coin and when he's on, he can drag the team back into the game. Q. Most likely to keep his own press cuttings? A. Byron Hales actually does this. He's got a trophy cabinet, medals and all sorts of little things. I don't even know where he's got most of it from but his memorabilia looks schmick. PROVINCIAL SEMI-FINALS Saturday, 11:30am North Albury v St Patrick's Albury v Tallangatta Wodonga v Lavington Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

