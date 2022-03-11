sport, local-sport,

Ellen Cook has only ever known life as a Hawk. But the Kiewa Sandy-Creek premiership player has decided to spread her wings and start her next chapter in the Hume League. Cook will take to the court for Jindera this year in what will mark her return from a devastating season-ending knee injury. After assisting Hawks coach Kath Evans from the sidelines as captain last year and claiming a flag with her home club back in 2019, Cook admitted Kiewa Sandy-Creek will always hold a special place in her heart. She vows to return one day. "I've only ever played at Kiewa and the Tallangatta League and I'm very grateful for the opportunities they have both given me," Cook said. "I probably wouldn't be the netballer or the person I am today without that club. "I've made lifelong friends there and I look forward to being apart of their continued success in years to come." But she's now ready for her next challenge as a Bulldog. "They say change is as good as a holiday and I'm very excited to be playing with Jindera and in the Hume League," Cook said. "I'm looking forward to a new challenge, new opportunities and the uncertainty of a new league, opponents and teammates. "Jindera have a lot of experience and a bit of passion behind them and I feel like I can help build on what they achieved in 2021. "I've probably never been more excited for an upcoming season." Known well within the TDNA as a goal-keeper, Cook looks likely to step into the role of goal-defence alongside experienced Jindera defender Sharna Holland. While there's light at the end of the tunnel for Cook, it's been a long road to recovery after having a medial patellofemoral ligament reconstruction. It's almost been 12 months to the day since the 26-year-old suffered a dislocated knee in Albury's pre-season competition at J.C King Park. "I've really had two years off on the sidelines," she said. "I'm still having to do lots of rehab in between training and I think that will continue throughout the season. "The change has given me that bit of extra motivation to get my body right and has definitely brought back my passion for the sport. ALSO IN SPORT: "They have been very considerate of my situation and what I've been up to in my rehab." While it was difficult having to watch her teammates from the sidelines last season, she admitted it opened up different doors. "You can take things as an opportunity or you can throw in the towel," she said. "It was a blessing in disguise and I was able to see the game from a different angle." There's also another Cook joining the Bulldogs, with Ellen's younger sister Jess also making the move to the Hume League club. Jindera has lost last season's club best and fairest winner Sharla Sutcliffe to Ovens and Murray League side Albury, while Lucinda Morgan has retired. Former juniors Dariah Farrington and Montana Kerr look set to receive opportunities in the senior ranks this season. The Bulldogs take on the Giants for round one on April 2. With the way the Hume and TDNA draws have worked out, Cook said it's unlikely she'll get to watch her home club this season.

