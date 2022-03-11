community, Albury/Wodonga women, Emergency, Flash flooding, NSW

Former Albury deputy mayor Amanda Cohn is one of three Albury volunteer workers who have put their hands up to assist in flood-ravaged areas of Sydney and Lismore. The GP has been a volunteer in the SES for nine years and said this week she was glad to be able to do something to help. A part of the boat crew at Wiseman's ferry, 75 kilometres north-west of Sydney, she said that people were desperately low on supplies. "I'm really proud to be able to help and relieve the local SES volunteers who have been flat out assisting their own communities for days or weeks already," she said. "There is a great sense of community spirit and resilience," "It's heart-wrenching. There is damage to homes and fallen large trees, local schools are closed down, and roads are impassable. The working conditions are extremely hazardous with lots of hidden obstacles in the flood water as well as hazards like sewerage, oil and fuel, dead animals, and snakes." Albury SES unit commander Curtis Kishere said it was fitting that during International Women's week, the team of Border volunteers were women. "It's bad in Sydney; there's lots of damage," he said. "I'm very proud of our Albury unit, that our members are willing to help out in other communities." Floodwaters are starting to recede, but there's still much work to be done. Community liaisons officer Miranda Simmons, currently in Lismore, said the photos and videos of the areas didn't do justice to the true picture, saying "it's shocking". IN OTHER NEWS: "People have lost everything, they have nothing left, yet they're still helping others clean up," she said. Logistic support officer Deborah Newman, currently in Goonellabah east of Lismore, is looking after emergency support workers by providing fresh water, lunches, and transport during this grueling time. "My eyes are opening, being here; people are hurting, people have lost everything, we don't always have the time and energy, but it's the least we can do. You never know what will come your way," she said.

