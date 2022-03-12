news, local-news,

Fuel costs are rising around the world due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but what are the impacts on the Border? According Fuel Check NSW, last Saturday E10 and U91 fuel cost an average of 181.5 cents a litre across the state. A week later, the average cost has jumped to above 200 cents and it's a similar story in Victoria. In Albury-Wodonga yesterday, the fuel prices were as high as 203.9 cents for E10, 208.4 cents for U91, 222.9 cents for premium U95, 228.9 cents for premium U98 and 219.9 cents for diesel, according to FuelPrice Australia. The Border Mail spoke with a range of stakeholders to find out what it means to them, the consequences of increasing prices at the pump and alternative transport options. For Wodonga resident Geoffrey Barry the prices sitting at about $2 a litre are a far cry from the 50 cents a gallon he used to pay for fuel when he bought his first car about 50 years ago. "They're on the up, but there's not a lot we can do about it," he said, resigned. "One of the things I've been doing is ... in the last 12 months I've been experimenting with E10 and it's generally about 4 cents a litre cheaper than 91. "I think if people are travelling they just bite the bullet. "It's our means of transport generally so you just have to fill up and do whatever you've got to do." West Wodonga APCO's Paul Armstrong said the wholesale price jumps would translate to price jumps at the pump. "As everyone knows the issues that are happening in Ukraine, obviously there's a lot of oil comes out of that area and it puts a lot of pressure on what's coming out of the reserves, so obviously, in a nutshell, there's not enough oil to go around, so the price keeps going up," he said. Mr Armstrong said over the past six months fuel prices had jumped about 30 per cent and regional residents would bear the brunt of rising prices, due to the lack of public transport infrastructure. "So people who are diving are spending 30 per cent more on their travel and here in the country it affects a lot of people," he said. "Our public transport isn't as good and people rely on their cars to get around." Albury resident and urban designer Andrew Boyd Barber ran for a position on Albury Council at the end of last year and his election campaign focused on the need to forward plan public transport developments in the Twin Cities. "I wasn't necessarily saying that we need to do light rail right away, but certainly how do we start to think about preserving corridors and start to think about making decisions on public transport," he said. "I went into it thinking how do we think about public transport well into the future and start to plan for it now, but on the campaign trail I met a whole bunch of people who were really struggling with the current system. The buses really haven't been upgraded or there haven't been services expanded or frequencies increased for what feels like decades, so there are large swathes of developments out on the edges of Thurgoona and Hamilton Valley that don't even have bus services currently." Mr Boyd Barber said it was always a good time to review public transport networks, but rising fuel costs putting pressure on every day Border drivers and the recent increased migration of city dwellers to regional areas like Albury-Wodonga heightened the need for a review. "Now's a really interesting time that we should be looking at public transport as a way to ensure that moving forward in the next decade, that [we] can develop and grow in a reasonably sustainable manner," he said. "The cost of running a car has always been an issue for people on low incomes or no income. "I think with the increase of fuel prices we're starting to see that pressure point move up the income scale, so we're now potentially seeing middle-income people having to face the same issues as people on lower incomes have been facing for many years." Mr Boyd Barber said that as a short-term solution local and state governments could look at making bus services on the Border more attractive. "We need to be looking at increasing the routes, making them more logical rather than convoluted," he said. "Frequencies is the other thing too, can the buses run every 20 minutes rather than every 40 minutes? Or can they run into the evening or potentially on a Sunday?" Martin's Buses Albury managing director David Martin said the increased fuel costs for motorists could result in more people catching the bus. "I don't think in the short term it will impact us that much, but if it gets a lot worse it certainly will," he said. "I think people will start catching more public transport or finding more alternative ways to travel, like riding a bike or whatever." IN OTHER NEWS: For James Nelson, the sales manager at Lexus of Wodonga, the rising fuel prices have just reinforced an idea he'd had for a while - that electric vehicles are the way of the future. Mr Nelson said the number of customers looking to buy a new electric or hybrid vehicle was already increasing as community awareness of them grew, but increasing fuel costs had also led to an increased interest in the cars. "When we started getting into the high dollars and started getting into the two dollars that's when it started," he said, "Now it's well over two dollars it's a little more prominent." Mr Nelson said he'd received about a dozen inquiries about either electric or hybrid vehicles over the past 12 months, with about half of those coming since December. "Not everyone is going to buy an electric vehicle, but they want to know what it's about," he said. Mr Nelson said over the last decade he'd seen a change from having to ask customers if they would like to see a hybrid vehicle, to the customers asking where they were kept. "We almost don't have to prompt anymore, the knowledge of customers out there about electric vehicles is growing," he said. Mr Nelson said when fuel expenses were so high and climbing higher, the benefits of an electric vehicle were obvious to consumers. "Fuel savings, 100 per cent, that's where it's at," he said. "Because you've got the ability to charge your car at home and so many people have gone to renewables for their own home...a lot of people, if they're at home when the suns out, can effectively be charging their car up and running their car for almost nothing. "The Australian governments federally and statewise, they need to invest in more infrastructure to back some of these companies like Chargefox to expand their network so we've got the access to really pursue the technology. "If we don't do it now, then it'll get forced upon us and we'll be behind." When asked if the increasing fuel costs would translate to fewer car sales overall, Mr Nelson didn't think so, echoing the sentiment that regional residents relied on driving to get around. "People still need to travel," he said. "Realistically if someone's got a 10-year-old car it's going to be worse on fuel than a current car, so if they're thinking about how do I save more money on fuel, get a more modern car that's better on fuel." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

