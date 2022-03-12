news, local-news,

Pat Parnell's bowls career could be compared to a fine wine, it got better with age. And he didn't mind a glass. The former Newmarket Hotel publican and stalwart of Commercial Club Albury Bowling Club died at home on Tuesday, aged 87. Originally from Cobram, Parnell moved to the Border in 1979 and had played bowls at the Commercial Club for more than 40 years. He bowled at a high level throughout, which was proven when he captured the club's major singles title at 83 years of age, in 2018. Long-time Albury bowls administrator Mark Mulcahy described him as an outstanding contributor over the years for the Commercial Club and Albury and District Bowling Association. "He was president, on the committee and a selector and won a multitude of championship titles at Commercial," Mr Mulcahy said. "He played in recent years with a bowling arm which extended his time in the sport. "Pat was a keen competitor, won Bowler of the Year awards in his grade, and, in recent years, claimed his club's major singles title. "He was a good friend of mine for a long time." IN OTHER NEWS: Fellow Commercial Club bowler John McDonnell first met Parnell when he managed a Liquorland store in Albury's West End Plaza and Pat owned Charlie's Cafe opposite his business. "Pat used to get up at five o'clock in the morning cooking chickens," he said. "When the SS and A Bowling Club closed, I started playing with the Commercial Club and Pat played in many of my Commercial Club Classic bowls tournaments. "When I started other tournaments, Pat won most of them. If he didn't win, he was runner-up and if he wasn't the runner-up he'd win the raffles. I said to him once I'd have to name a tournament after him because he won so many and he had a bit of a laugh about that. "Two years back he won the Cellarbrations tournament with 'Boots' (Kevin Wellington) and they won a couple of slabs of beer and 20 bottles of wine. "They dropped the wine outside the club and broke a couple of bottles. I think I could see a tear in Pat's eye as I walked past." Parnell also had a distinguished football career. He was a member of Cobram's premiership team under former North Melbourne star Les Mogg in 1955 and won three flags at Barooga in 1959, 1960 and 1961. The long-time Richmond supporter also won a host of tennis titles in his youth. Parnell is survived his wife, Margaret, children Trish, Gabrielle, Donna and Terry, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A service will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Thursday, March 17, at 1.30 pm, followed by burial at Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

