Lachie Lonergan will be the star turn when the Brumbies Runners take on their Rebels counterparts in Satuday's trial match at Lavington Sports Ground. Lonergan, capped four times by the Wallbies, is one of seven Brumbies squad players making the trip from Canberra. The main game kicks off at 2pm after the Steamers women (10:30am) and men (11:30) have played. "It'll be a good level of rugby to watch at a great venue," Brumbies Rugby general manager Chris Tindall said. "This is an opportunity for players to prepare themselves for Super Rugby and a lot of these guys have been training full-time in pre-season so it's a strong side that's playing on Saturday. "We've played trial games with the Rebels in Albury before and getting this game on at Lavington Sports Ground has been two years in the planning. "It's going to be great to get there on Saturday, a halfway house for Melbourne to come up and us to go down. "Albury is a good location for us and Lavington is a very good ground." Tickets are still available here.

