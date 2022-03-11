sport, local-sport,

Sharks will be looking to head into finals with the upper hand on ladder leaders Albury when the sides meet this weekend for a final round clash. While the Sharks got the better of the Tigers at the Victorian clubs championships last month, it's Albury that remains the team to beat in the Ovens and Murray men's competition. "We'll be pushing pretty hard to give them a bit of a shake," Sharks' coach Shannon Gould said. "The boys have really improved. "I think in our first game we lost against Albury by around 15 goals and we've caught right up through the year. "Now we're right on their heels." Gould got the chance to play alongside both of his sons at the championships. Will, 16, is having a breakout year for the Sharks' senior side, having already contributed 29 goals this season. "He's playing centre forward and he's one of our main go-to guys. He's playing really well," Gould said. ALSO IN SPORT: Younger brother Josh had a strong game last round against the Pool Pirates, claiming five goals in the Sharks' 18-3 victory. Northside Stingrays were also on the winners list after overcoming the Tigers by four goals. In the women's competition, Sharks defeated Albury by one goal in a thriller, despite a five-goal haul by Tiger Kira Dawson. Pool Pirates got the better of Northside Stingrays 15-5. Zoe Morrison scored four goals, while Abigail Sexton managed three in the third quarter alone. The final round of the regular season will see Tigers meet Stingrays, while Sharks and Pirates will battle. The Pirates and Stingray men will meet after the Sharks and Tigers collide. The preliminary finals will be contested on March 20, with the grand final scheduled for March 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/f4794976-8dac-4381-abbd-a6aef0373762.jpg/r230_328_5184_3127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg