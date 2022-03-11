sport, local-sport, tony gollan, krone

Trainer Tony Gollan gave an insight to some of his stable's runners when launching the Albury Gold Cup carnival at the Commercial Club on Friday. In a big occasion for the stable, Krone will target back to back victories in the Group 1 Coolmore at Rosehill today. Krone is a 20/1 chance in pre-post markets. "I think only one mare has ever won two Coolmore's so the odds are stacked against her," Gollan said. "She carried 57kg last year and has 58kg this year. "So she has to give a bit a weight to some of those really nice three-year-olds. "The rain affected track and barrier are in her favour. "I think she is genuine chance to run top-five in the race." Gollan pinpointed Rock Amore in the final race at Eagle Farm on Saturday as his stables best chance of landing a winner. "Eagle Farm is a bit of a horses for courses track," he said. "I think he is the horse for the course."

