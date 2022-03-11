sport, australian-rules-football,

Thurgoona Bulldogs have issued an appeal for more female footballers. The club is looking to field three teams in the AFL North East Border Female Football League this season at open women's, under-17 and under-14 level. "The base of the club is quite solid but we probably need another five girls in each age group to get us across the line," coach Adam Browne explained. "The girls who are already involved are loving it. "We're getting good numbers on the track, training twice a week, so it's not a lack of enthusiasm, it's just trying to find those others who haven't yet reconnected with a sport for the winter. "We want as many girls to have access to our sport as possible. "It's a ground-up thing. Thurgoona's a big area and we've definitely noticed a slumber of people getting back to organised sport. ALSO IN SPORT: "For me, junior sport rules over the senior stuff, which takes care of itself eventually. "You've got to give people the grounding right from the get-go to make sure girls, when they do turn 18 and 19, don't have to give it up." The Bulldogs have four players in the Murray Bushrangers girls squad this season. "The pathway for future coaching and improvement is huge in the AFL, let alone the enjoyment they get out of it," Browne said. "I see girls come along who haven't played footy and they instantly realise there is so much to this game: running, kicking, handballing, marking, tackling - and you're allowed to be loud!" To get involved, call Adam Browne on 0427 044 473.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/07d9f8c6-136b-44ea-ae86-96b01a06571b.JPG/r0_472_3002_2168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg