St Patrick's will be out to channel the same bowling aggression on Saturday, which took the club to a stunning upset of runaway leaders North Albury in January in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. The Patties had fallen to ninth at Christmas and then lost the first match back in mid-January. The following week, the visitors had posted a moderate 160, but then demolished the Hoppers for 86. "We just had to fire up with the ball," St Pat's co-coach Liam Scammell admitted. "It was season on the line, sort of stuff, if we dropped that game, looking back, we'd have missed finals and we were aware of that, even that far out (from finals)." Scammell led from the front, along with opening partner Isaac Keighran. The latter took 3-28, while former Victoria Second XI all-rounder Scammell snared 4-28 as the Hoppers were humbled for only 86 from just 25.5 overs. Given the Patties have been playing sudden death cricket for two months now, they should be relatively comfortable in facing the Hoppers, although there's no pressure like a must-win match. St Pat's finished sixth, so there's no second chance, despite the resurgence at 50-over level. "A lot of our top order like Neil Smith, Matt Crawshaw, Mitch O'Brien, they're guys that like to settle in and bat for long periods of time," Scammell revealed. "They're not as destructive as an Alex Popko (Albury) or a Tom Johnson (Wodonga), they're more traditional in that they bat for extended periods." IN OTHER NEWS: The Hoppers will host the clash, with the three provincial finals from 11.30am.

