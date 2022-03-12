news, court-and-crime,

A Jindera man who became agitated and angry when police pulled him over after he drove into a bottle shop driveway had been drinking beer and mixed-spirits. The local businessman knew he had a problem with alcohol that he had to address, defence lawyer Mark Cronin said. What caught the attention of Albury Local Court was that Allan David Parmenter - who was known by his middle name - was the seven drink-driving offences on his record. IN OTHER NEWS: These though were historic, magistrate Sally McLaughlin heard. A sentence assessment report on Parmenter was positive. Nevertheless, Mr Cronin said Parmenter, a married 60-year-old father and grandfather, was not trying to shy away from the seriousness of his offending. Mr Cronin pointed to a comment made by his client that "he can't understand why he could be so stupid". Parmenter pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol. MORE COURT STORIES Ms McLaughlin said it was pertinent - on placing Parmenter on a 12-month community corrections order - that his blood-alcohol reading of 0.129 was "towards the higher end" of the mid-range. She told Parmenter that while there was no doubt he was "a hard-working member of the community" his actions put people "in danger when you drink and drive on our roads". Police stopped Parmenter after he entered the Jindera Hotel bottle shop drive-through on December 27 just before 8.30pm. There was alcohol on his breath and after he gave a positive breath test, he became agitated. Parmenter said after his arrest that he had downed two stubbies of beer and three cans of mixed spirits. He continued to be "volatile" at times, "argumentative" and "belligerent". Parmenter was disqualified from driving for six months and must complete 50 hours of unpaid community work. He pleaded guilty also to unrelated charges of intimidation, using an offensive weapon with the intent of committing an indictable offence and destroying or damaging property. These matters will go back before the court next week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/22c42933-fbc5-4797-874c-3913e6ed4b7d.jpg/r1425_602_2492_1205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg