G'day, fishos. Looking for something to do today? Wouldn't mind learning a little more about fishing? Want to catch a fish and possibly win a prize? Have any kids that might enjoy learning about all things fishing too? If the answer's yes to any of the above, get yourself and/or your family down to the Carpathon at Horseshoe Lagoon. "What's a carpathon?" I hear you ask. It's a fun day, where anyone can show up, try and catch a fish, and learn more about fishing in general. You never stop learning when it comes to fishing. It's on between 7am and 1pm today only, and anyone and everyone is welcome to come along. Members of the Lavington Anglers Club are there waiting to give you heaps of tips and answer any fishy questions you might have. Bring your fishing gear and let the experts show you how to rig, or, if you're already in the know, just turn up and do your own thing. There are plenty of prizes to go around, so head down today to Horseshoe Lagoon, Riverina Highway, West Albury, catch yourself a fish and join in the fun. Dartmouth (93.1 per cent): is still going ok, I assume. I haven't actually spoken to anyone firsthand that's fished it in the past week, but I would think very little has changed. I suppose one or two things have, though. The days seem to have got shorter suddenly, and it's cooled off a bit. With those two things in mind, you'd think that water temps might have dropped slightly, which should mean there's a greater chance that flatline trolling might become more successful. It mightn't happen overnight, but it will happen. Another thing has changed a bit too; the yabbies are on the chew. Spoke to a couple of blokes that saw yabbies in knee-deep water at night, set a shrimp trap and landed heaps. Might be a good time to drop a couple of drop pots out in close to the bank and get a feed. Streams: were patchy again last weekend because of scattered storms, but Nigel Cox still managed a few from the Snowy and the Lightning despite both rising after rainfall on Saturday. Nige managed 15 or so Sunday/Monday, drifting mudeyes and scrubbies in water that was a tad high, with a tinge of colour. It sounded like most local streams were in a similar condition and all have settled during the week and should fish well again this week. The Tumut River below Blowering also fished well, using lures, fly and unweighted baits during the week. Rod Cockburn, from Wagga Compleat Angler, wandered up for a crack at them on Tuesday and caught a few browns and quite a few rainbows, with some solid fish amongst them. Hume Dam (94.3 per cent): I'm not sure what to say? I seem to be repeating myself a lot when talking about Hume. Yes, the reddies are STILL on the chew! Yes, there are heaps of small ones about, but yes, there are still lots of fishos catching lots of bags of really nice fish too, and yes, bait fishos, trollers, spin fishos using plastic, blades or vibes, are all still catching fish. One out of the ordinary though, was an 800mm cod caught last week on a medium-sized hard-bodied lure trolling the Murray arm of the lake. Murray below Hume: Has been good on the cod and yellowbelly front. Water levels have been a bit up and down, but there always seems to be a few being caught, and not just by bait fishos. I see there were a few yellas, in particular, picked up on lure this past week with small hardbodies, such as McGraths, along with the odd cod. Well worth a go. Murray above Hume: Has been up and down with every rain event and has a bit of colour about it but there's still a few good cod being angled around the Walwa area. Blowering (95.3 per cent): Like most areas, had a good dose of rain last Saturday, but, from a couple of reports we've received, that doesn't seem to have slowed the reddies down during the week. There are quite a few good-sized reddies being caught on bait, ice jigs, blades and plastics. Unfortunately, the cod don't seem to be in the chewing mood at the moment, although Darren Read dropped a monster off the surface on Saturday evening and only missed it by this much! (According to Darren) Euc (47.8 per cent) and Jindy (98.1 per cent): are both looking sensational, but the fishing is still a bit tough up in those there hills. Hope you get the chance to get out over the next week. Send your fishing photos, along with your name and details of your catch, to 0475 953 605.

