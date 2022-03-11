sport, local-sport,

Josh Koschitzke hopes Saturday's grand final against Walla could mark the beginning of a Brock-Burrum dynasty. The 20-year-old all-rounder says there is no shortage of belief heading into the decider at Walla following last weekend's preliminary final triumph over Osborne. With last season's grand final defeat to Henty still fresh in the memory, Brock-Burrum are fired up to ensure there's no repeat. "The excitement's through the roof," Koschitzke said. "I want it that bad because we lost last year and the boys took that pretty hard. "This year, the whole way, we knew it was going to be something special again and hopefully we can get it done and start a bit of a dynasty of our own. "If we won, the boys wouldn't stop partying for two weeks. I reckon it'd send everyone into chaos. "I've only lost the one senior grand final and won a couple of juniors but blokes like Darcy and Trent I'Anson have lost grand finals - Darcy's lost about six - and i know it would mean the world to all them boys to win the grand final. "I'm backing us in all the way. "With Walla not playing last week and us playing, getting that winning feeling and knowing we're going through, I reckon we've got something about us as a group that we're ready to go." Walla and-Brock-Burrum finished first and second on the ladder, separated by just three points and they've yet to play each other this season after the scheduled meeting in round eight was washed out. "It's unreal when you know you've got the same 11 blokes on a Saturday, most of them playing footy as well, and you all get along," Koschitzke said. "You don't have to worry about anything, you go out there on a Thursday night and it's not even 'g'day, how you going?' it's just straight into the shit talk, they're giving you grief about something and you're giving it back. "It's all fun and after training, you're having a feed and a beer, sitting down and enjoying it. "Living in Albury now, I can't stay out there as long any more, I've got to hurry up and get back into town but it's unreal on a Saturday when you stick around for a few beers." Koschitzke's contribution to the Brock-Burrum cause this season has been unquestionable, with 140 runs at 23.3 and 21 wickets at 10.5. "I didn't go in expecting too much but halfway through the year I started taking a few more wickets, bowling a little bit tighter than usual and I thought 'how good's this?'" Koschitzke said. "Luck has been going my way and hopefully I can keep it going. "I had a few weeks there when I went a bit quiet again but I took a couple of wickets last week and that's got me fired up again. "Confidence is everything. Those first couple of overs, if you take wickets and don't get hit for many runs, you've got an extra spring in your step and you just want to keep bowling. ALSO IN SPORT: "I haven't had many years like this when I've taken a few wickets and made a few runs. "It's been unreal, being able to keep my spot with Trent opening the bowling and taking a few wickets and being able to keep a higher spot in the order, making a few runs when needed. "But it doesn't matter whether you make 50 or take five wickets, it's about everyone chipping in with those 15 runs and a couple of wickets to get us over the line." Koschitzke scored 13 and then picked up 3-11 last weekend as Brock-Burrum successfully defended 7/99 by dismissing Osborne for 75 in the region's only game to beat the weather. It's a busy time of year with the Hume Football League kicking off in three weeks' time but Koschitzke, who's gearing up for another big season with the Saints, wouldn't have it any other way. "Cricket and footy have always been a big part of my life," he said. "I've never been a one-sport man, I love both of them. "It's always hard after footy season because cricket training's two weeks later and you always tell yourself 'I might have a year off' but when everything's going your way, when you're taking wickets and making runs and the team's winning, you just want to keep staying around it." Play starts at 1pm at the Walla Football Ground.

