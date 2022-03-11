sport, local-sport,

The six finalists carry remarkably similar recent records into Saturday's first week of Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial finals. Wodonga and Tallangatta boast five wins, two losses and a draw apiece from the last eight rounds, while North Albury, Albury, Lavington and St Patrick's have four wins, two losses, a draw and a bye. The Cricket Albury-Wodonga fraternity has spoken how tight the competition is and those statistics prove that. Generally speaking, one club will get the stumbles towards finals or another could well have a long unbeaten run. "It's as open and as close as it's been for a long time, although I obviously haven't been here for a long time," St Patrick's co-coach Liam Scammell, who is back after eight years in the Victorian Premier league, offered. The Patties' season is on the line against minor premiers North Albury, while Tallangatta faces the same situation away to Albury. ALSO IN SPORT: Elsewhere, Wodonga hosts Lavington.

