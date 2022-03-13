news, business,

A recent report shows that women are a driving force in the property market, with more than one in four homes Australia-wide owned exclusively by women. Buying a home can be exciting, stressful - and expensive. But it's a step that stands us in good financial stead long term. Home ownership is economically more beneficial over time than renting, and paying off a home loan is a great form of forced savings. These benefits all add up, especially in later life. Poverty rates are 42 per cent among renters aged over 65 in Australia, compared with 6 per cent of outright homeowners, according to the Centre of Excellence in Population Ageing Research. With this in mind, it's great to see a recent CoreLogic report that shows over one in four (26.6 per cent) homes across Australia are owned exclusively by women. That's just slightly below the 29.9 per cent owned by men. Male/female couples still represent the 'norm' among home buyers, accounting for ownership of 43.5 per cent of Australian homes. However, there's no getting around the fact that women are kicking property goals of their own - and they're doing it solo. A couple of points about the CoreLogic report really caught my eye. The first is that the gender pay gap means it can often take women longer to save for a property. Nonetheless, plenty of women are getting into the market by buying apartments rather than houses. Yes, this can underpin a longer-term gender wealth gap as houses typically appreciate at a higher rate than units. But an apartment offers a low maintenance, often very secure, lifestyle that gets buyers into the market - and that first important step on the property ladder is critical to share in the gains of rising property values. What's more, women are not always buying in 'cheapie' suburbs. I was interested to see that rates of female home ownership in Australia are highest in Greater Sydney (31.9 per cent) - our most expensive property market. It turns out, women are a considerable driving force in the market across Sydney's Eastern Suburbs (accounting for 37.1 per cent of homes), North Sydney and Hornsby (37.0 per cent) and the city/Inner South (36.2 per cent). The upshot of CoreLogic's Women and Property report is that it is possible for women - and men, to buy a home without the backing of a second income. It may mean aiming for a property you can realistically afford rather than your dream home. But it can be done. Better still, there are a variety of options to get you over the line, from using a guarantor for a home loan to taking advantage of the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme that calls for just a 5 per cent deposit and no lenders mortgage insurance. Over 4500 extra places were added to the Scheme in late January. Paul Clitheroe is Chairman of InvestSMART and the Ecstra Foundation and chief commentator for Money Magazine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/3a3e38c2-d9ac-41bd-a063-5ee8162bc209.jpg/r0_293_5760_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg