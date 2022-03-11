news, local-news,

A VIBRANT new exhibition opened at Rutherglen on Friday night. The fifth annual Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize will run at Rutherglen Memorial Hall until Sunday, March 20. Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize administrator Irena Webster said 462 entries came from throughout the North East, Riverina and Sydney with even one from New Zealand. "The exhibition is incredibly vibrant and colourful, which may be due to COVID-19 or isolation but it's nice to see such vibrancy," she said. Painting/mixed media made up the most popular category with more than 230 entries. The prize pool of $12,250 is up from $7000 last year. The exhibition is open daily, 10am to 4pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

