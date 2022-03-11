sport, australian-rules-football,

Ovens and Murray products have dominated Werribee's leadership group, with former Albury, North Albury on-baller Dom Brew named as co-captain of the VFL club. The rugged midfielder will share the role with 2019 JJ Liston Trophy winner Tom Gribble, while ex-Albury player Nick Coughlan is the vice-captain and Lavington premiership player Shaun Mannagh has joined the leadership group after only year playing at the Tigers. Gribble and Brew have taken over from Michael Sodomaco following a player and coaching vote. "He's a great story of perseverance, work ethic and attitude - he won't mind me saying this - over talent," Werribee coach and former AFL player Michael Barlow suggested. 'On game day, he's a team driver in the contest and will to win, that beams off him. "There's also the other side, his empathy and care for the playing group, his overwhelming love for the Werribee Football Club." "We would love to pay his phone bill, but we can't, on the back of his connectivity with the group, he's never backward in terms of ringing a player, whether they're an 18-year-old who's never played game or a 30-year-old who has played more than 100." And Barlow, who played 141 games for Fremantle and Gold Coast over a nine-year career from 2010, also had enormous praise for ex-Albury Tiger Coughlan. "Nick is as good an on-field presence, team driver, I've witnessed in my time across footy," he enthused. "He has a capacity, similar to Dom Brew, the water they were drinking up in Albury must have been the same, they just want to win." Meanwhile, Mannagh finished runner-up in the best and fairest in his first season at the club after COVID wiped out 2020. "He's highly regarded, Shaun won the trainers and volunteers' award and you don't get that unless you connect with a club holistically," Barlow explained. ALSO IN SPORT: The Tigers start away to Frankston on March 26. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ae53e05b-f381-4426-8f3d-e9729f852680.jpg/r0_134_3085_1877_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg