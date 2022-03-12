sport, local-sport,

Albury Netball Association's pre-season competition is now under way, with many clubs using it as a chance to prepare for the fast approaching seasons. Teams from the Ovens and Murray, Tallangatta and District and Hume Leagues have all assembled for the round robin competition at J.C King Park, including the likes of last year's A-grade minor premiers Corowa-Rutherglen and Kiewa Sandy-Creek. Fellow O and M clubs Wodonga Raiders, Lavington and Albury have also opted to get in some match practice before starting their campaigns. ALSO IN SPORT: The second round of the competition will be contested next Thursday, with 21 interclub matches to be played. All three of the football and netball Leagues will get under way on April 2, with the Ovens and Murray commencing with a season opener round. The association's junior Saturday netball competition commences on April 30.

