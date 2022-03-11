sport, australian-rules-football,

Three more Ovens and Murray Football League clubs will start their practice games this weekend. Wodonga Raiders started against Mulwala on Friday night, while Myrtleford will host Lavington on Saturday. The latter two played a pre-season game last season and produced an excellent standard, given it was only a practice match. It means the only club yet to play an official practice game is Wangaratta Rovers, which will kick-start their short campaign against Mooroopna on March 19. That weekend will be the final hit-out for a number of clubs as more than half the league starts a fortnight later. Traditionally, clubs have the weekend off before their first match. There's three games in the season opening round on April 2. Myrtleford is home to Rovers, while Wangaratta-Albury and Lavington-Corowa-Rutherglen will play under lights. Round one will feature the first game for Wodonga, North Albury, Raiders and Yarrawonga. Albury will host Wodonga, which is tipped to improve again, while North is home to Corowa. The other matches (Raiders-Yarrawonga, Wangaratta-Rovers and Lavington-Myrtleford) will start at later times than the traditional 2pm. Raiders roll from 5pm, while the other two matches start an hour later. IN OTHER NEWS: Easter's round will be spread over three days, starting with Rovers and Raiders on Good Friday.

